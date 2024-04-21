The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

How this program is bringing new families to towns like Griffith

TP
By Talia Pattison
April 22 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The MIA's status as being a welcoming home and place for migrants continues to be cemented.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.