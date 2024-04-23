Local leader: Health support through Accessline

The Griffith LHAC has long been a champion for the promotion of mental health, drug and alcohol services locally. Equally important is the support that is available by telephone to anyone in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District through the free phone service operating 24/7 and known as Accessline.
Accessline is not a counselling service as there are other services that provide this crucial role. The trained staff can assist individuals calling for themselves or those calling because they are worried about someone else.
You may get straight through, or you may have to wait on hold but you can request a call-back.
Your personal details will be requested and the reason for the call so that the Accessline staff member can suggest some options for support based on your needs and safety or those of someone else.
Staff can provide information about where to get support in your local area; make a referral for you to your local Community Mental Health Drug and Alcohol Service; suggest strategies to cope until your appointment and guide you to further support if you are in crisis or feel unsafe.
Accessline is staffed by mental health practitioners who can provide advice and assistance to anyone experiencing issues with their own mental health or drug and alcohol use; carers and people supporting loved ones with a mental health concern or drug and alcohol use; people who are worried about someone they know and health professionals such as GP's, service providers and emergency services workers.
Help is always available if you are unsure where to turn or what to do by calling Accessline on 1800 800 944.
For more information contact LHAC Chair Margaret King on 0409 815 901 and don't forget to follow us at Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee - LHAC Facebook page.
