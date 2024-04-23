The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Local leader: Health support through Accessline

By Margaret King from Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee
Updated April 23 2024 - 4:09pm, first published 10:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local Leader Margaret King from Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee talks health. Picture file
Local Leader Margaret King from Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee talks health. Picture file

The Griffith LHAC has long been a champion for the promotion of mental health, drug and alcohol services locally. Equally important is the support that is available by telephone to anyone in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District through the free phone service operating 24/7 and known as Accessline.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.