Voices, Libs move towards choosing election candidates

An independent candidate to challenge Farrer MP Sussan Ley is expected to be in place by September.
That is the timeline in mind for Voices of Farrer, a community political group established in June 2023 with an aim of selecting an unaligned candidate to contest the next federal election due to be held by May 2025.
Voices of Farrer president Cate Melville said an expressions of interest process for a would-be candidate was set to unfold through until the end of May.
It was then anticipated by the time a shortlist of contenders was interviewed and assessed, the challenger would be in place by September 30.
"We hope we get someone pretty good," Ms Melville said.
"We're looking for someone that's interested in representing Farrer, interested in the community and someone that isn't tied down in party politics with the way they form opinions, because people are grumpy with the way politics is going."
Ms Melville said it would be hoped the candidate could be full-time from September but Voices of Farrer would not be involved in fundraising.
"I think Voices of Farrer will still help with getting information for the candidate but the candidate will have their own team that will be responsible for fundraising and there will be two separate entities," she said.
Voices of Farrer is based on Voices for Indi, the group involved in selecting candidates-turned-MPs Cathy McGowan and Helen Haines for the federal seat covering North East Victoria.
Like Voices for Indi, which adopted a cockatoo as an emblem, Voices of Farrer has chosen a bird for its logo.
In this case an emu, with silhouettes of the creature set to appear around the electorate which runs from Albury along the Murray River to Wentworth and north to Griffith.
The flightless bird was chosen for its preponderance in Farrer and its ability to only walk forward instead of backward.
Meanwhile in Indi, the Liberal Party is still taking expressions of interest from candidates keen to stand against independent incumbent Dr Haines.
A date or location for the preselection of a candidate is yet to be finalised but party loyalists hope the Liberal contender is confirmed well before the end of the year to ensure he or she has the chance to promote themselves many months ahead of an election.
The 2022 Indi Liberal candidate Ross Lyman was announced in January of that year, with the poll held five months later, while his predecessor Steve Martin was chosen in December 2018 with the election in May 2019.
It is understood there are two candidates and possibly a third looking to contest Indi preselection.
The shape of both Indi and Farrer is likely to alter for the coming election, with the Australian Electoral Commission conducting redistributions in Victoria and NSW.
