Kurrajong performers returning to stage with tale audiences will love

Kurrajong's latest stage offering will have performers taking on a tale as old as time.
Titled When Juliet Met Johnny, the musical performance is an original story and will have audiences feeling all kinds of emotions.
The Kurrajong drama group has 25 client performers from Leeton, Narrandera and Griffith, who attend the drama group each week.
"Every person is included in the production," Kurrajong outreach services manager Deanne Bolesta said.
"The story is told with performance and music and there is also a lot of funny antics in each scene.
"We are confident we will have people laughing and dancing throughout the entire show.
"(It is a) musical love story about a typical boy from the wrong side of town, falls in love with a girl and the hurdles they face with family and friends through their journey to be together. Hopefully it will have a happy ending, the audience will have to wait and see."
The performers have been rehearsing since January, with a dress rehearsal held earlier this week for the first time.
"(There has been) many hours of planning and co-ordinating scenes, rehearsing in the hot summer nights and now rehearsing until after dark, to ensure the performance is at its best for the audience," Ms Bolesta said.
Many performers taking to the stage have also participated in the organisation's previous productions, Grease in 2019, Mamma Mia in 2022 and Kurrajong's Got Talent last year.
"Our previous performances were a sell out and community feedback was positively overwhelming," Ms Bolesta said.
"If you enjoyed Grease and Mamma Mia, then you are certain to love When Juliet met Johnny.
"The choreography, music and props, which of course will include a motor bike for Johnny, are very cool and with the talent from our performers, the show is set to be the best yet."
When Juliet Met Johnny will take to the stage at the CRC Theatre in Narrandera on Friday, May 3 at 6pm and Saturday, May 4 at 1pm.
Tickets are available online for $5 per person at kurrajongwaratah.eventbrite.com.au.
