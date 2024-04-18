Council to update Bagtown cemetery plan

Griffith City Council will be voting on new management plans for a number of crown land properties that they are responsible for, as well as lease renewals for several groups and landholders at the next meeting on April 23.
First up will be the historic Bagtown Cemetery, as a draft plan of management has now been completed for the site in accordance with a number of state government acts. The land is classed as community land, requiring a plan of management - and the cemetery itself is considered an area of significant cultural significance.
The plan must get approval from Minister Stephen Kamper, who is responsible for crown lands in NSW before it can be adopted however, and if it's approved, council will send the plan to the minister for approval.
Council will also refer a number of 'miscellaneous reserves' to Mr Kamper for the Kart Club reserve, the Wumbulgal Recreation Reserve, Rankins Springs Camping Area and Dave Wallace Range for similar reasons.
As crown land reserves, council is required to have a plan of management for the reserves.
Councillors have also been asked to vote on a number of leases and licenses, with the St Vincent de Paul Society asking to renew the lease for their space on Banna Avenue while the Griffith Leagues Club needs a new license for the section of their fence that creeps onto a council road on Coolah Street.
The Leagues Club has asked for a renewal of ten years, with an annual license fee of $154.
Meanwhile, Vinnies has asked to renew the lease for 97-99 Banna Avenye for another ten years, with an option to renew for twenty years.
Griffith City Council will meet on April 23 at 7.00pm. The meeting will be livestreamed at Griffith City Council's facebook page.
