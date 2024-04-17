Raising awareness of rising youth homelessness

The youth services team from Linking Communities Network set up camp at Griffith Central for youth week, raising awareness of a growing youth homelessness crisis in Griffith and beyond.
In 2022-23, almost 40,000 young people in Australia sought help from specialist homelessness services, with half turned away because services were unable to accommodate them.
For 'Youth Homelessness Matters day,' which lands in the middle of youth week every year, the housing team at LCN lobbied to ensure Griffith knows about the crisis facing young people.
In Griffith and the surrounding area, LCN's youth emergency accommodation manager Deb Longhurst said that they'd seen almost 20 young people come in seeking emergency shelter just in the last two or three weeks.
"It's pretty bad, we're getting more referrals at the moment than we've ever had ... The NSW and federal governments need to understand the emerging issue that is youth homelessness," she said.
"There needs to be more funding, more refuges and more accommodation. We can't accommodate a ten-year-old because we don't have a mandate for that but there are children that young on the street."
Ms Longhurst explained that many young people found themselves in crisis due to experiencing domestic violence at home or after struggling with their parent's issues.
"Around a third are experiencing domestic violence or they remain in the home at risk to protect siblings but that leads to trauma," she said.
The group ran a number of challenges for passersby, tasking them with filling out a weekly budget - with only the average youth allowance amount of $319.50 a week to work with as well as understand the trials of getting 100 points of identification.
"If you pick the property that's cheapest on there, that's $290 so you have $29.50 left over for food and electricity, your phone and entertainment," she said.
