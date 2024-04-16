The Area News
The Area News
MRHS Griffith brings the noise, brings the funk

By Staff Reporters
April 16 2024 - 4:24pm
Murrumbidgee Regional High School Griffith rounded out the school term with a massive two days of music and performance, as the Bandlink program brought 80 young musicians to the school to jam.

