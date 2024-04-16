MRHS Griffith brings the noise, brings the funk

Murrumbidgee Regional High School Griffith rounded out the school term with a massive two days of music and performance, as the Bandlink program brought 80 young musicians to the school to jam.
From April 11 and 12, the Arts Unit ran the Bandlink program - a music education program open to Years 3 through 12 that offers regional schools the chance to learn from experienced musicians.
Experienced Sydney conductor Jackie Shaw helmed the program this year, thanks to the school's Arts Unit.
Ms Shaw said that they worked on all the skills needed to play music at a high skill level, as well as providing individual support.
"We look at a holistic approach to music. We're developing the kids' ability to play music through breath support, stretches, rhythm exercises and reading music," she said.
"We are also looking to help students with developing their ability to play their own individual instrument. This is where our specialist tutors come in handy. They're able to guide the students and talk technique."
The two days finish with a huge concert, combining all the students for a massive performance as a final test of their ability to play in a concert setting.
MRHS Griffith extended their thanks to co-ordinator Rhys Thomas and their very own Hannah Lonnergan for creating the event and ensuring it ran smoothly.
