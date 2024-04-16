The Area News
Tourism team launches appeal for Triple J concert

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated April 16 2024 - 4:19pm, first published 2:53pm
After a five-year break, radio station Triple J is bringing back their beloved 'One Night Stand' concerts back to the regions - and Griffith's tourism team are putting together their pitch to bring the festival here.

