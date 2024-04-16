Tourism team launches appeal for Triple J concert

After a five-year break, radio station Triple J is bringing back their beloved 'One Night Stand' concerts back to the regions - and Griffith's tourism team are putting together their pitch to bring the festival here.
The famed event happened annually for twenty years until the most recent instalment in 2019 - bringing iconic Australian musicians out to regional towns for a musical event and promoting the newest stars.
Events co-ordinator for Griffith City Council Izabella Apolloni said that they were keen to bring the celebration to town and is encouraging residents to put forth a pitch to Triple J.
"It would be great for the town and great for the operators," she said.
"They want to bring a huge concert to regional areas. It showcases some huge Aussie acts that are well-known, and lots of people travel for it ... The closest they've done would be around Dubbo or Mildura."
The event has seen the station partner with Music Australia to put together the show, with proceeds going to support Australian music industry charity 'Support Act.'
Ms Apolloni said that they'd already picked out either the Griffith Showgrounds or Jubilee Oval as ideal locations for the concert thanks to the spaces being large enough to hold the amount of people expected.
She urged residents to fill out the One Night Stand 2024 application, explaining why Griffith should hold the concert and a few trivia tidbits about the town.
"It's really simple, they ask two main questions. Those are 'Tell us why One Night Stand should come to your town, and some interesting facts about your town and the area," she said.
"If anyone needs help with their application, they can get in touch with me at events@griffith.com.au and I can help as much as possible."
The application form for Triple J's One Night Stand is available at forms.office.com.
