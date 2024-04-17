Legal and tech training for seniors

Griffith City Library will be hosting specialists from Legal Aid, Service NSW and Revenue NSW on Tuesday, April 30.
Anyone can gain some valuable legal lessons at the session on offer from 10.30am until 12.30pm, at the end of the month.
Pop into the library and chat with Revenue NSW about how to reduce a fine, lift a licence suspension, dispute a fine, set up a payment plan or other debt related issues.
Service NSW will also be available to help you access savings, rebates and NSW government services including energy rebates, toll relief, NSW Seniors Cards plus so much more.
Appointments are not necessary, just come along with your paperwork and questions.
Tech savvy seniors
During the month of May the library will be offering our Tech Savvy Seniors' classes where you will learn how to get online and build upon your digital skills.
The training is designed to make it easy for you to safely and confidently get connected and learn at your own pace.
The sessions will be supported by local library staff and IT professional Justin Zirilli.
The sessions will be held on each Tuesday in May.
To book your place visit wrl.nsw.gov.au/events or call the library on 6962 8300.
For more information call into the library and our friendly staff will be able to help you or, go to the library Facebook page.
