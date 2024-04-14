Third term lapse proves costly for Swans in season opener

The Griffith Swans quest for an opening round victory has rolled on after they fell to a 32-point defeat at the hands of Mangoplah CUE at Exies Oval.
The Swans started the game well and were able to take a seven-point lead into the first change but the Goannas were able to find their stride in the second to take a six-point advantage into the main break.
It was the third quarter where the visiting side were really able to get on top of the Swans, however, as they kicked four goals to just two behinds to take a 31-point lead into the final change.
The hairdryer treatment was dished out at three-quarter-time from Swans coach Greg Dreyer and while the Swans were better in the final term with goals from debutant Cooper Killpatrick proving to be just consolations as the Goannas came away with a 11.13 (79) to 6.11 (47) victory.
Dreyer was left disappointed by the end result as his quest for a round one victory as coach continued.
"We were patchy and defensively we weren't strong enough today," he said.
"We had new players but we can't use that as an excuse, our work rate has to come up. It's round one and we haven't got the best strike rate so we have a bit to work."
The Swans coach felt that when his side was able to stick to the basics, there were promising signs out there, but there was still plenty of work to do.
"You could see that once we could click and when we get some cohesion in the group we are going to be competitive," he said.
"You could see it in patches today, we played some good footy but we went away from that. Whether that is fitness or over confidence, whatever it is. The talent is there it's just about us working hard."
The round one clash saw Billy Evans and Isaac Conlan make their first-grade debut, and both showed they wouldn't be overawed by the step up in physicality.
"It was a tough game for them to come into, but they played well and did their job," he said.
"He (Isaac) has that bit of mongrel about him which is what we like and he is a key position player with plenty of talent and he will just get better as he gets use to playing senior footy."
It was a tough season opening weekend for the Swans as the under 17.5s fell to a 72-point defeat while reserve grade lost by 29 points.
