'That's when trauma comes out': How Murrumbidgee police are helping our youth

For Senior Constable Fiona Spinks working with young people has always been something she enjoys.
Senior Constable Spinks is now able to do even more of that work since starting as the Murrumbidgee Police District's youth officer with the Crime Prevention Unit.
Prior to that, she spent a decade working in Sydney's Kings Cross before moving to Griffith where she has worked in a variety of roles with the force for the past 13 years.
"A big part of my role is to implement different legal actions under the Young Offenders Act, so that's things like cautions," Senior Constable Spinks said.
"I work to make sure we're using the Act correctly and that we deal with youth by the least restrictive means.
"I do a lot of education work. I assist in PCYC programs and work with different agencies like Boys to Bush, the Department of Education, the Department of Communities and Justice and visits to schools.
"It's a lot of engagement with young people. I love working with young people."
Early intervention is also something Senior Constable Spinks and police in general work on with young people.
Young people of all ages can often be exposed to issues that can stay with them for life and impact how they behave and live.
Senior Constable Spinks said by identifying these young people at an early age and providing help and assistance it can make a big difference not just in their lives, but when it comes to reducing youth crime.
Youth crime is a hot topic issue in states such as Queensland and Victoria at the moment, with plenty of community outrage as a result.
"We're pretty lucky out there, there's not a great deal of youth crime," she said.
"I think the schools do such a good job as well.
"They really work on providing that environment where young people can feel safe and heard.
"(When it comes to teenagers), you do see a lot more trauma come out (compared to younger children).
"The ones that do it tough really struggle. That's why it's so important to have (all of the agencies) working together."
