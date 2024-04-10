Rankins Springs charity golf day raises $33K for school

A Rankins Springs charity golf day has impressed, raising $33,000 for a new play area at the public school.
Held on April 6, 50 avid golfers teed off from the Rankins Springs fairway amid rainy conditions for what was the 44th annual event.
A charity auction held at the golf club in the evening raised the bulk of the funds.
"There was a record number of golfers who came out in the conditions for this which was good to see," Rankins Springs Public School P and C vice president Renee Fair said.
Items auctioned off included fishing gear, donated local art, framed Penrith Panthers memorabilia, vouchers and more.
The event attracted sponsorship and attendees not only from Rankins Springs but Griffith, West Wyalong, and Lake Cargelligo.
"The atmosphere on the night with live music was wonderful and everyone was in terrific spirits, with so much positive feedback," she said.
"An art item also raised $650 for the school's SRC on the night.
"In addition, the Griffith Performing Arts Centre - which includes Rankins Springs and Lake dancers - also put on an entertaining show," she said.
"The golf day is becoming bigger each year, with last year also raising a staggering $23,000.
"It's just wonderful that the community gets behind our school," Ms Fair said.
She said work to obtain a multipurpose court has been ongoing for years and there are now hopes it will finally become a reality by the end of the 2024.
"This will be a shared play space the school and the broader community will be able to utilise," she said.
"We're also applying for grants to help with expenses of the project which we hope will be completed by the end of this year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.