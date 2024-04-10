Familiar feeling for Swans as they prepare for season opener against Mangoplah

For the fourth season in a row, the Griffith Swans will get their season underway against Mangoplah CUE when they face off on Saturday at Exies Oval.
The results haven't fallen in favour of the Griffith side with two losses followed by the draw last season, Swans coach Greg Dreyer is hopeful that the pattern continues and his side will be able to start the season with the four points.
"The coach was involved last year, so we are expecting them to be similar to last year," he said.
"They will probably have some different tactics, but they will probably play the style they always do. They will be quick and skilful and have had a game, so they won't be as rusty."
It has been a busy offseason for the Griffith side as they look to cover the losses of the Queanbeyan Quartet. Having played just one trial game against Temora, Dreyer knows it might take some time for those new recruits to find their feet.
"The preseason is always long, so they are all pretty keen to get into it. Everyone is fit and healthy," he said.
"We have a couple of new recruits that we have to blend in and we have had a trial game which was a good result. We just have to restart and get that teamwork going, and we should be right."
While the Swans fell in the grand final in 2023, the Swans coach said the result hasn't been discussed too much.
"The boys have trained well during the summer and it's been really consistent with attendance," he said.
"They have done the hard work, so I'm sure they are keen."
There has been a positive heading into the weekend off the back of AFL NSW-ACT reviewing the player points after a controversial start to the Farrer League season.
"It's actually been a good thing for us. We had a player coming back to the club who we thought might have been a two but got turned into a one, so we won't have any issues there," he said.
"We have Heath Northey coming back to us, and outside of a stint at East Wagga, he hasn't really played that much footy."
The season-opening clash for the Swans will get underway at around 2.10pm on Saturday.
