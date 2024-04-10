High praise for heart clinic as it celebrates year of service

A heart failure diagnostic clinic is celebrating a year of successful practise in the western Murrumbidgee.
According to the Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN), 18 of the 22 per cent of patients who have attended so far having avoided hospitalisation and were referred for further investigations or interventions.
Others were connected to community services for ongoing support.
Across Australia only 25 per cent of First Nations people with suspected or confirmed heart disease are reviewed by a cardiologist and according to the MPHN, 34 per cent of patients attending the clinic have been First Nations people.
The Outreach Heart Failure Diagnostic Clinic is part of Murrumbidgee Collaborative Commissioning's Living Well, Your Way initiative aiming to build a better delivery of healthcare for those with chronic conditions such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Congestive Heart Failure (CHF).
The clinic was established as a public-private partnership model between the MPHN, the Murrumbidgee Local Health District, Roy Cardiology linked with St Vincent's Network, and primary care providers including Aboriginal Medical Services.
Hay GP Dr Muhammad Shahzad Arshed said the clinic was deeply appreciated by the community.
"We express our deepest gratitude for the clinic's steadfast commitment," Dr Shahzad Arshed said.
"We acknowledge the significant impact demonstrated in the success stories that showcase the clinic's positive influence on the healthcare landscape within our region."
Living Well, Your Way Clinic Organiser Fiona McKern said patients have expressed gratitude to the specialists and staff for bringing the clinic to the area.
"Patients speak of convenience, cost savings including travel and accommodation, time off work and the reduced burden on carers," Ms McKern said.
"They say the advice provided in the clinic was clear and easy to understand, and being in a familiar environment such as the general practice or Aboriginal Medical Service made it non-threatening and improved attendance.
"Comprehensive assessments and diagnostics have supported early diagnosis, and optimising management and support in the community will help improve people's quality of life and reduce the risk of hospitalisation," she said.
Associate Professor Andrew Roy of Roy Cardiology / St Vincent's Network, Sydney, said he was pleased with the clinic's progress.
"It showcases the transformative potential of collaborative healthcare models," he said.
"By bridging gaps in access and expertise, bringing specialists together with the communities that need support, we are not only diagnosing conditions but also empowering patients to take control of their health journey."
More on the initiative can be found at livingwellyourway.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.