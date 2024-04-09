'Perfect timing': Riverina soaking welcomed as sowing plans ramp up

The Riverina has copped its first major soaking in weeks as one farmer labelled it a "perfect" start to the season.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Jiwon Park said towns across the region recorded falls ranging from about 30mm to more than 70mm.
"The total rainfall for Wagga was 39.6mm, while Griffith was 50mm, Hay was 33.6mm and Cootamundra was 76.2mm," Mr Park said.
In the case of Wagga, that tally fell less than a millimetre short of the April long-term rainfall average, while Cootamundra recorded more than twice the average.
From late last week, two weather systems - an inland low and a coastal trough - brought unusually heavy falls in the vicinity of 250mm rain to parts of the east coast, up to five times that seen out west.
Mr Park said the reason why the heavier falls didn't reach inland to the Riverina region was due to multiple factors.
"It's because moisture was brought by the deep easterly winds to the east of the divide," he said.
Mr Park said ocean moisture and warm sea surface temperatures were also contributing factors.
One farmer who's not complaining about this is Simon Moloney.
The Brucedale farmer runs canola and wheat crops just north of Wagga and said the 50-odd millimetres of rain that fell at his property couldn't have come at a better time.
"If we could have had a wish list, it would have been 50mm rain in the first week of April," Mr Moloney said.
"So it's pretty well perfect as far as we're concerned."
As the rain soaks in, farmers thoughts are now turning to sowing.
"We'll start planting canola in 10 days, so it's perfect timing," Mr Moloney said.
But he said wheat crops will wait a tad longer - with plans to put those in the ground in May and he's optimistic the moisture from this rain event will last until then.
"I hope so, but it's certainly nice and wet now," he said.
Looking ahead, the bureau is predicting as much as 1mm rainfall on Tuesday, however no further rain is predicted for the week ahead at this stage.
