'I'm late for school': Cops clock teen driver at 120km/h in 50 zone

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 8 2024 - 5:17pm, first published 12:57pm
Police said an 18-year-old Griffith man told officers he was "late for school" after he was caught travelling at 120km/h in a 50km/h zone on Citrus Road in Griffith on April 2. Picture by NSW Police
A P-plater has been stripped of his licence after he was caught travelling at 120km/h in a 50 zone with four other teenage passengers in his car.

