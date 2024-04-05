What's on in Griffith these school holidays

It's school holidays time once again, and parents and kids alike will be looking out for things to do across Griffith.
The autumn school holidays are running from April 15 to April 26 - and whether workshops, events or games, there's plenty happening around town to keep everyone busy and engaged until school returns.
Artist Isis-Rae Ronan will once again be delivering her famed art classes for kids during the school holidays, with a focus on canvas painting for those six and under at the Griffith Leagues Club.
The classes will be setting up at the club on April 18, 19, 24 and 26 at 11am, where kids can learn the art of painting and take home their very own canvas masterpiece. Art materials are supplied.
Those younger than kindergarten age must be accompanied by a parent.
Tickets are available through eventbrite.
Also at the Southside Leagues Club, dinosaurs! The 'Dinomaniacs' show will be bringing lifesize dinosaurs like Razor Raptor, Trixi Triceratops and plenty more to the terrace on April 16 for a spectacular performance.
The show will bring plenty of jokes, dancing and chances to get up close with the dinosaurs - even including some original songs like 'Rock and Roar,' 'The Dino Doctor' or 'Dance with the Dinosaurs' along with some classics the whole family will know.
There'll even be a chance to meet the dinosaurs themselves after the show, for particular dino fans.
Tickets are available through eventbrite, and include a meal for kids and a drink voucher for adults.
Kids and teens alike can shred up a storm on April 18 with a free skateboarding and BMX mentoring session at Griffith Skatepark, courtesy of Totem Skateboarding.
As part of Youth Week 2024, free skate classes for beginners, and mentoring sessions for skating or BMX - before a jam session for all to show off their new skills.
For skate sessions, all equipment will be provided but skaters are welcome to bring their own gear - while riders must bring their own bikes, helmets and safety pads for any BMX sessions.
A free barbecue will even be available to keep those energy levels high, thanks to the Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service. Tickets are available online.
Finally, it's time to feel the groove in Darlington Point with a roller disco at Murrumbidgee Shire Hall on April 24.
A session for younger movers and shakers will be run from 11am to 12pm for those 11 years old or younger, while anyone older can hit the floor from 12.30pm until the event wraps up at 2.00pm.
For those uncertain, a beginner skate workshop is also being held to teach the elements of stopping, moving forward and most importantly, how to fall safely - the workshop is suitable for all ages five and above.
Rental skates are available but skaters must bring their own safety equipment they wish to have. Blades are not allowed.
Children under five must be accompanied by an adult while in the skating zone.
More information is available by contacting Murrumbidgee Council's Tourism & Events Office at 0428 758 087.
