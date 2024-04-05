Helen Dalton says new bus stops 'welcome'

Long-awaited improvements to regional bus stops are coming to Griffith, Leeton and the Murrumbidgee after a $1.6 million boost to regional public transport.
The NSW state government announced the boost to regional bus stops across the state - including adding security lighting, better timetable boards and seating in addition to surface indicators.
In addition to improving existing bus stops, several towns will benefit from brand-new stops including Griffith, Leeton and Darlington Point.
In the MIA, Griffith City Council will receive $62,500 for two new bus shelters and five shelters will be upgraded while Leeton will receive $16,500 for a new shelter at Corbie Hill.
Murrumbidgee Council will receive $20,000 for a new shelter at Darlington Point.
Griffith will receive two new shelters in Poole Street and Coolah Street, while the stops on Banna Avenue, Yambil Street and Watkins Avenue will benefit from the upgrades.
Member for Murray Helen Dalton said that the infrastructure improvements were critical and sorely needed.
"The three councils in the electorate sharing in this funding will now be able to improve on critical infrastructure in their townships ... It's great to see rural communities receive improvements to public transport," she said.
"The difference this will make to residents who rely on public transport will be huge and it's great to see the government investing in the regions."
A spokesperson for Mrs Dalton's office added that the announcement was 'very welcome news.'
Minister for Transport Jenny Aitchison said the improvements would make a huge difference to disabled people, senior citizens and parents.
"Senior citizens, parents using prams and the community at-large will also benefit from the upgrades this funding is delivering," she said.
"I want to thank all the councils who applied for funding and share our passion for improved public transport infrastructure in regional NSW."
