Council to decide on rejected development

Griffith City Council is set to review a rejected development application at the upcoming council meeting, after developers lodged an appeal.
A second home on a lot in Sangster Crescent, Hanwood was put up for development in June before being rejected in October for concerns that it would increase the risk of flooding and displace floodwaters onto nearby properties.
Applicants have appealed and brought the matter back to council, on the arguments that existing stormwater management is in place to minimise flood impacts and an appeal that rejecting the development would set a precedent of refusing development applications around Sangster Crescent.
The applicants described the previous decision as 'knee-jerk.'
Staff have recommended that councillors refuse the development again, although the final decision will be left to the council - who will have to make the call at the next meeting before the appeal window closes.
In addition, Griffith City Council will be voting on license agreement renewals for car parks outside Leo Franco motors and a number of spaces leased to Peter Rossiter, as well as a few applications to subdivide land on Boorga Road.
Staff have recommended both of the subdivisions be approved, subject to conditions.
The next Griffith City Council meeting will be held on April 9 at 7.00pm. The meeting will be livestreamed to Griffith City Council's facebook page.
