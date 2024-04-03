Bush dance postponed due to low ticket sales

The Rotary Club of Griffith Avanti's upcoming Yenda Family Bush Dance has been postponed following low ticket sales, and a drop in confidence of organisers - but they have promised it will be back for Spring.
The dance was originally scheduled for April 6, but tickets weren't high enough to justify the work organisers were putting in and they weren't sure they'd make their money back, according to the club's secretary Janine Freshwater.
"Instead of dragging on and pulling it at the last minute, we're pulling it early but we'll revisit it in the spring ... the numbers weren't encouraging enough to take the gamble" she said.
"We figured it was a bit close to Easter and the school holidays, the timing just wasn't going to work but we're looking forward to revisiting it later on."
She added that they wanted to make sure they'd cover costs so that they didn't have to dip into the club's money that would otherwise be used for charity donations and community support programs.
Ms Freshwater added that they were personally disappointed in the postponement, especially with the lineup they had organised but was confident the spring dance would see a better response.
"We had some more coming in from Holbrook and Darlington Point and from all afield, it was going to be a super event, we were looking forward to getting into it ourselves ... We'll come back with renewed strength in the spring - with a bit of a longer lead-in."
Refunds are available for anyone who had already purchased tickets, with uncollected money going to mental health research.
The Rotary Club of Griffith Avanti meets every Thursday at 7.00am, at Quest Griffith.
