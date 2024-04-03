The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Applications open for TEDx Griffith speakers

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated April 3 2024 - 3:50pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Applications are now open for Griffith's first ever TEDx forum, inviting anyone with a piece to share to take the stage at Marian Catholic College.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.