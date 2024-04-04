Calamity Jane on the hunt for more actors

A community production of Calamity Jane is on the lookout for more upcoming actors and actresses to star in the show, as production hits it's stride.
Riverina Stage Play, a new theatrical troupe based in Narrandera, are getting ready to put on their debut adaptation of the famed musical in August - offering free tickets to classify the production as fair use.
Founder of Riverina Stage Play and director Jemma Iarossi said she was looking forward to bringing some comedy and light to audiences.
"I just feel like in this day and age, comedy is so important and that's where I want to go with this group. I want to make people laugh ... We're even encouraging people to dress up when they come and see the play just to really feel immersed," she said.
Before bringing in audiences however, the production is looking for a few more actors to round out the ensemble, and Ms Iarossi urged anyone with an interest to take up the call.
"A lot of roles are smaller so they're good for anyone not comfortable taking on a big role out of the gate ... I need probably five or six more, I have a few spots for people in the bar and then I have two slightly bigger roles with a few lines," she said.
"I don't care who you are or what you do - if you love acting and want to be involved, come along."
She added that they were also keen to hear from anyone interested in sponsoring the show after losing out on a grant.
"We need some community support to make this production come together," she said.
"I've paid for everything, which is why I need help with the sponsorship stuff. So far, I've spent around $700 and that's just scratching the surface."
Anyone interested in performing or sponsoring the show can get in touch with Ms Iarossi at jemiarossi@gmail.com,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.