The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Three AFL Riverina clubs granted extra player points for season 2024

MM
By Matt Malone
April 3 2024 - 9:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coleambally are one of three AFL Riverina clubs that have been granted addtional player points for the upcoming season. Picture by Les Smith
Coleambally are one of three AFL Riverina clubs that have been granted addtional player points for the upcoming season. Picture by Les Smith

THREE AFL Riverina clubs have been granted extra player points for the upcoming season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.