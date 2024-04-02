28-year-old arrested for carrying knife

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for carrying a knife around the main street on April 1.
Around 8.15am on April 1, police visited Banna Avenue near Benerembah Street after reports that a man was in the area carrying a large knife.
Police identified and searched the 28-year-old man, finding a large knife. Police issued a court attendance notice to appear before Griffith Local Court faced with a charge of possessing a knife in public - his second offence.
The man will face court on May 15.
Over the Easter weekend, police cracked down on traffic violations as well - arresting a 33-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman for drink-driving over the long weekend.
At approximately 12.40am on March 31, police pulled over a 33-year-old man in a Hyundai for a breath test, which returned positive. The man was charged with high-range drink-driving and will face Griffith Local Court on May 15.
On March 29, at 10.00am, a 32-year-old woman on her p-plates was also arrested after her erratic driving down Beelbangera Road caught the attention of observers who called police.
The woman was stopped by police and given a breath test, which returned a result of 0.274 and led to a charge of high-range drink-driving. The woman was charged and will face Griffith Local Court on May 15.
