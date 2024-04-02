The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Easter tragedy: man dies in ATV crash despite bystanders' efforts

By Daisy Huntly
Updated April 2 2024 - 5:39pm, first published 12:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has died in an ATV crash in the Riverina's west despite the efforts of witnesses and police who tried to save his life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.