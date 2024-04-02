Easter tragedy: man dies in ATV crash despite bystanders' efforts

A man has died in an ATV crash in the Riverina's west despite the efforts of witnesses and police who tried to save his life.
Emergency services were called to Boxyards Road at Booligal, around 75 kilometres north of Hay, on Friday evening after receiving reports of a single-vehicle crash.
The ATV was heading west when it flipped just after 8pm, police said, and witnesses and officers who were first at the scene performed CPR on the 54-year-old until paramedics arrived.
However the man died at the scene.
"Officers from Murrumbidgee Police District were told an ATV was being ridden westbound, when the rider reportedly swerved to avoid a collision with a kangaroo and flipped," NSW Police said.
A crime scene was established at the crash site as police investigate the circumstances surrounding how it unfolded, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
"Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," police said.
