Third charged after Carrathool Street shooting

A third man has been charged with a shooting in Carrathool Street last month, completing the three that the victim alleged forced their way into the house.
Emergency services responded to a call that a man had been shot on March 16, at around 11.15pm, where they found a 44-year-old man who had allegedly been shot in his left leg.
The man was swiftly treated and taken to Griffith Base Hospital, before being transferred to Wagga Wagga Base Hospital.
Officers and detectives at Griffith Police Station were told that three men had forced entry into the home, allegedly threatening one resident with a gun, before shooting the other.
A crime scene was established, and detectives commenced an investigation.
Investigators arrested a 37-year-old man in Clyde Street, Guildford on March 29 at around 11.45am, taking him to Granville Police Station and charging him with the shooting.
He was refused bail to appear in Griffith Local Court on April 2.
Two others men, both aged 31, have also been charged, and are currently before the courts. One will face court again on May 23.
Investigations are continuing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
