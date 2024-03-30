Music meets merlot at 2024 Vintage Festival

It's not Easter in Griffith until the old Miranda Wines site is filled with music and people for the annual Vintage Festival.
Plenty braved the heat to enjoy the festival this year, coming along to enjoy live music and the best that Griffith's wine industry has to offer.
Rock cover band Sponge Bucket provided plenty of classic hits, before DJs Rosario and Moony took the stage to round out the celebration.
Jessi Knowles has been to a few Vintage Festivals, and said she was especially pleased with the atmosphere created this year.
"The weather is beautiful, it's a really good vibe. Nobody is on their phones this year," she said.
Her friend Zana Raccanello agreed.
"It's not as busy, it's more relaxed this time."
Though it was a slightly smaller turnout than previous years, organiser Carrah Lymer was pleased with the response.
"I'm really happy with the crowd, everyone is in good spirits and having a good time," she said.
She added her thanks to the staff who had put up their time to ensure the event runs smoothly.
"After the event two years ago with the lines, I made a really conscious effort to make sure we have enough staff. If anything, we have more than enough so they're not run off their feet."
