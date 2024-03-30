Blood, Sweat and Beers festival pulls through for 2024

Despite financial pressures and fears that it wouldn't happen, the 2024 Blood, Sweat and Beers festival came through once again with plenty flocking to City Park to enjoy a day of family-friendly entertainment and drinks.
The beer festival has become a tentpole of the Griffith Easter period in just a few years, and Griffith's businesses came to the rescue earlier this year when it looked like the festival may not happen due to financial struggles.
Organiser Megan Tai said in 2023 that she wasn't sure if they had enough support from businesses and the community to put on the event for their third outing.
"Businesses really cut back in the second year," she said.
That sponsorship paid off for the community, as families came out to enjoy food, brews, music and plenty of activities for the kids.
The Hot Potato Band provided more than their share of entertainment for the crowds, wandering through City Park playing brassy covers of classic songs - occasionally serenading a particular group or individual before moving on.
Meanwhile, plenty of kids (and the young at heart) enjoyed their cardboard constructions at the Box Wars tent - crafting all sorts of toys from swords, crowns and even unicorns, while others got their faces painted.
Visiting and local brewers like Tumut River Brewing Co, King River Brewing, Mitta Mitta Brewery and more all came to set up their stalls, offering a wide range of craft brews and pale ales to visitors - and vendors were thrilled with the response from Griffith's community.
