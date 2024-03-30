The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Blood, Sweat and Beers festival pulls through for 2024

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
March 30 2024 - 5:00pm
Despite financial pressures and fears that it wouldn't happen, the 2024 Blood, Sweat and Beers festival came through once again with plenty flocking to City Park to enjoy a day of family-friendly entertainment and drinks.

Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

