The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith to return to MLAK system for disabled bathrooms

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
March 28 2024 - 7:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After much debate, and bathroom doors being locked and unlocked, Griffith looks to be returning to a MLAK key system following a recommendation from the Disability, Inclusion and Access Committee.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.