Griffith to return to MLAK system for disabled bathrooms

After much debate, and bathroom doors being locked and unlocked, Griffith looks to be returning to a MLAK key system following a recommendation from the Disability, Inclusion and Access Committee.
Griffith City Council voted to approve a motion made by the committee to reinstate the MLAK system for disabled public toilets, rather than the current system which sees them unlocked 24/7.
Community representative on the committee Pat Cox said that it was disappointing to see disabled toilets vandalised so frequently, but realigning with the Australia-wide MLAK system was a good move.
"You can get a MLAK key quite easily if you have a disability. It's not hard to get and Council doesn't charge ... It gives you access to the toilets, and usually they're fine," she said.
"We do have people that take delight in spoiling these things. That was the reason council decided to lock it."
Currently, Griffith City Council don't lock the accessible toilets throughout the Griffith area, following litigation after someone could not access them when needed - although this has left the toilets open to vandalism.
Digital sign-in applications to pinpoint those responsible for damage to the bathrooms were raised at previous council meetings, however the technology-based solution never went further than initial discussions.
Mayor Doug Curran said that leaving the bathrooms unlocked had led to more problems than were ever faced with the MLAK system.
"It's a little bit of a contentious one. We have had instances in the past, but we are having more problems now with those being left unlocked than we had prior," he said.
"I think it's an abject failure that we've had to leave those open because the damage being done, and the inability of people with disabilities to use it because of the state of it is worse than before."
