The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Darlington Point residents urged to have say on how floodplains are managed

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
March 28 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Feedback is being sought on key elements of a new draft floodplain plan for the Murrumbidgee, expected to be the first revamped in the southern Murray-Darling Basin. .

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.