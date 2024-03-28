Design set and work to start on Hillston Water Tower mural

he mural design for the Hillston water tower has been unveiled, with work set to start soon.
Carrathool Shire Council endorsed the final mural design at its March meeting after considering four others last month.
A fifth design was recently put before an advisory committee and it was considered more representative of the district while still being suitable for the constraints of the background and narrow tall "canvas" of the water tower.
The project will be grant funded under the fifth round of the Stronger Country Communities Fund, and metropolitan artist Janne Birkner, aka Krimsone, has been appointed to start the work on Tuesday April 2.
Mr Birkner has delivered a number of art murals over the years, including those water tower features in Lockhart and Tottenham, as well as street works in Nowra and Albion Park.
Council's community development officer, Alison Jardine, expects the project will be completed by mid to late April, pending weather.
"It's very exciting that it's about to get started," Mrs Jardine said.
"It's going to put Hillston on par with other areas as part of mural trails in and around the region, hopefully enticing more tourists to visit the area.
"While the previous designs all sported their own merits, I feel this one is the best and I hope locals and visitors like it as it is developed over the next couple of weeks," she said.
She said the aid of NSW government funding has helped ensure the process of the project was smooth and occurred relatively swiftly.
"The Stronger Country Communities Fund has helped with many projects around town and has been a great resource," she said.
"But the idea for a mural was always community driven; we've seen what other towns have done and wanted to be a part of that.
"The thing about silo artworks is that no two are ever the same; they all have their own sense of identity encapsulating what makes a certain place special.
"I look forward to seeing that happen for Hillston."
