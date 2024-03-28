Warning for dogs and owners over Easter period

It's Easter in Griffith, and the warning is out to look out for pets as chocolate eggs abound.
Chocolate toxicity incidents typically double over Easter time, and Pet Insurance Australia have put a reminder out to take extra care with dogs and cats who might be tempted to steal an unattended chocolate snack.
Spokesperson for Pet Insurance Australia Nadia Crighton urged owners to keep chocolate out-of-reach of pets and to keep a close eye on them during an easter egg hunts.
"Chocolate is toxic to pets due to its caffeine and theobromine content, both of which can be fatal if ingested in sufficient quantities ... ensure you supervise your dog closely at all times, " she said.
"Dogs are natural scavengers and will happily devour an easter egg or two ... Utilising plastic egg containers is a great idea to keep your eggs safe from a curious canine."
The toxicity of chocolate depends on a number of factors, including the amount eaten, the dog's size and the type although dark chocolate poses the most significant risk, with even small quantities potentially causing harm.
Ms Crighton warned that the cost of treating chocolate poisoning can be substantial, with some pet owners facing costs of over $3000.
It's not just chocolate either though, with the warning also extending to Xylitol, a sweetener used in sugar-free lollies.
Xylitol isn't as toxic as chocolate, but can still lead to severe health issues for dogs. While it doesn't tend to affect cats as much, it can still cause liver damage to feline friends.
"Pet owners are urged to seek immediate veterinary attention if they suspect their pet has ingested chocolate, as prompt treatment is crucial to preventing serious complications," said Ms Crighton.
