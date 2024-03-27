Retailers gear up for Easter shopping period

Griffith's retail sector is getting ready for another busy holiday shopping period, with the Easter long weekend promising visitors to town looking to spend some cash.
The Easter period is promising to be a busy few days for retail stores across Griffith, whether they're pushing stock out the door ahead of closing for the public holidays - or recruiting staff to work over the weekend.
A pillar of the Easter period in Griffith is the annual Sidewalk Sale, where stores along Banna Avenue will showcase what they've got to locals and visitors on the street.
Grace Sergi from Luxe Shoes and Accessories said she was anticipating another busy Saturday - but was keen to see more engagement from locals rather than visiting tourists.
"We were very busy last year, hoping to get that again this year," she said.
"I'm really hoping for the locals to get involved and embrace what I and the other stores have to give."
Across the road, Nathan Guglielmino at Mia Casa said they were sure to see a few regular faces that only come out at Easter time.
"We treat it like Christmas ... We put specials all around the shop for it, it's a very busy day," he said.
"We get a lot of visitors, we'll be doing coffees. We have a few regular out-of-towners. There are faces I only see at Easter, but every Easter."
It's not all chocolate eggs and roses however, with the NSW Government reminding shoppers to treat retail workers nicely following a 2023 survey showing 87 per cent of retail workers had experienced verbal abuse from a customer.
12.5 per cent of retail staff surveyed reported experiencing physical violence on the job as well, prompting tougher penalties for assaulting retail workers introduced last year.
Minister for Work Health and Safety Sophie Cotsis urged
"If one person gets agitated while shopping it is hard enough on staff members, but when you are dealing with hundreds of customers a day the agitation absorbed by front line workers accumulates.
"Whatever pressure you may feel when going shopping please respect every retail worker who serves you.
