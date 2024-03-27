Coleambally add experience with the signing of Blissett and Duncan

COLEAMBALLY coach Jamie Bennett is hopeful the addition of a couple of dynamic forwards can help cover the loss of Stanley Tipiloura this season.
The Blues have confirmed that Tipiloura will not return to Coleambally this season, along with fellow Tiwi Islands footballers Dray Thompson, Mark White and John Tipiloura.
Tipiloura was a shining light for the Blues last season, kicking 39 goals on his way to Farrer League Team of the Year honours.
But Coleambally hope they have secured a suitable replacement with the signing of former Griffith forward Toby Blissett.
Blissett only played nine reserve grade games at Griffith last year but played 20 first grade games at Albury Tigers back in 2013-14, while also playing a pivotal role in the Swans' rise to a grand final in 2018.
Blissett hasn't played much football since, he had two games at Northern Jets in 2021, but is keen to get back into football at Coleambally.
"He can play," Bennett said.
"He played a little of ressies football for Griffith (last year), he probably hasn't played much footy in the last three years though.
"Back in 2018 when (Griffith) went through undefeated, he was a fairly major component of that. He's a very dynamic sort of player.
"He'll be a nice little in for us. I think once he gets a few runs under his belt, he'll be very, very handy for us."
Also making his way to Coleambally from Griffith is Kris Duncan.
He's another who has only played some reserve grade at the Swans in recent years but Bennett believes he has a bit to bring to the table at the Blues.
"He's going to have a run for us and that's exciting," Bennett said.
"Just to have his experience around the group and for Kris it will be a great experience as well because he's only ever played at Griffith.
"He's just been getting back into it so I said to play a quarter against Jerilderie and he was incredible. He lit it up.
"He's had a lot of trouble with his knees so he's just trying to get some base fitness back. He's 37, so he's no spring chicken anymore but he's clever and years don't take that away from you."
The arrival of Blissett and Duncan comes on top of the earlier recruitment of Connor Bock (Griffith), Ryan Best (Barellan) and Tom McInneny (Shepparton United).
Bennett certainly did not want to understate the loss of Tipiloura however.
"Stanley is going to be a big out," he said.
"In a side that finished second last, let's be honest, he kicked 40 goals for us so to lose that firepower is pretty significant. But Connor Bock and Bliss will add to that.
"Bliss plays key position half-forward, Connor's a good leading forward so we'll get a little bit more forward structure, Besty gives us a little bit more bite around the ball.
"Even Kyle (Bennett), he's had three shoulder dislocations and finished off playing the last four or five games last year, he was only at half rat power and he's had a good crack at it this pre-season."
Coleambally have enjoyed strong victories in their two pre-season trials against Jerilderie and Hillston.
