The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Coleambally add experience with the signing of Blissett and Duncan

MM
By Matt Malone
March 27 2024 - 4:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coleambally have signed talented Griffith footballer Toby Blissett for the upcoming Farrer League season. Picture by Anthony Stipo
Coleambally have signed talented Griffith footballer Toby Blissett for the upcoming Farrer League season. Picture by Anthony Stipo

COLEAMBALLY coach Jamie Bennett is hopeful the addition of a couple of dynamic forwards can help cover the loss of Stanley Tipiloura this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.