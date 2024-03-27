The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Police urge caution on roads over Easter weekend

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated March 27 2024 - 5:24pm, first published 1:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have urged drivers to take extra caution over the Easter break, as families and individuals take to the roads to enjoy the extra days off with friends and loved ones.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.