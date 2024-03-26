The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

High and dry: Water levels could dampen Easter long weekend plans

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated March 27 2024 - 5:26pm, first published 10:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
River users can expect lower water levels in the Murray River this Easter long weekend. Picture by James Wiltshire
River users can expect lower water levels in the Murray River this Easter long weekend. Picture by James Wiltshire

Tourists, boaters and other river users can expect lower water levels in the Murray River this Easter long weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.