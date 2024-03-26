Stunning debut for Multicultural Markets

Griffith's newest multicultural celebration got off to a stunning debut on March 23 with the first-ever multicultural markets in the area.
The Multicultural Council of Griffith put together the markets with a focus on diverse multicultural arts and crafts, and are planning to put them on once a month after a public call for them.
The markets set up in the morning of March 23, with stallholders claiming spots in the Kooyoo Street plaza to showcase their creations while plenty came through to buy or just browse what was on offer.
Organiser and president of the Multicultural Council Carmel La Rocca said she thought it was a successful start to the markets, especially with 21 stallholders for their first
"It was a really good day. We had a steady stream of people all day, the stallholders were all happy," she said.
"There was a lot of diversity, we're hoping to add to the diversity next time as well ... I think the markets are a good addition to the community, it's always fun to walk through markets and see the different things on display."
Ms La Rocca added that she hoped people could use the markets as a social opportunity as well, and was looking forward to holding them regularly on the third Saturday of every month.
"The community have been asking for them for a long time, but other things always got in the way ... We're going to try and keep them in [Kooyoo Street Plaza] for now. It's a really nice area for markets because it's easy to walk around."
Anyone interested in becoming a stallholder for the next market day can contact the Multicultural Council of Griffith at multiculturalcouncilofgriffith@gmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.