Police continuing investigation into death of toddler

Police are continuing their investigation into the death of a two-year-old in the Riverina in 2023.
Police searched a rural property in Binya on March 19 for physical evidence, following a call to anyone who saw the toddler in the days leading up to their death to contact police. A police spokesperson said that the search was 'evidentiary.'
The young child was presented to Griffith Base Hospital with head injuries on December 1, 2023 - and was airlifted to Sydney Children's Hospital but died two days later.
Police have established 'Strike Force Burtundy' to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death, including speaking to any witnesses who may have seen the child around Leeton, Binya or Griffith in the week prior to his death.
On Tuesday, March 26 a NSW Police Force spokesperson told The Area News that investigations were ongoing.
They again encouraged anyone with information to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
