The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Police continuing investigation into death of toddler

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated March 26 2024 - 4:37pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are continuing their investigation into the death of a two-year-old in the Riverina in 2023.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.