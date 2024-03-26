Heart Beat of City: Meet Griffith's Dario Montefalco

What was your first experience with music? When I was little, music caught my attention. I heard my uncle's cassette tape playing the slow rock music by Scorpion, Uriah Heep, Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith and others. I kept just playing and rewinding until it snapped the cassette rubber. He had to send it to the repair shop and I would have to wait a few days before I could listen to it again. Before I became a mechanic, I started a show band in the Philippines where I'm from. It was great fun, but I soon came to realise that I couldn't earn enough to make a living. So I ended up going to the Middle East and started working there as a mechanic. I strived and worked hard and realistically had to sacrifice my music career in doing so. I didn't play a single instrument for seven years until I moved into working in the airline industry. This was a real change for me and allowed to me to buy myself a drum kit and guitar. I would later also buy my own keyboard. I was so surprised that after so many years my fingers still knew where to pinch. Eventually, I applied to come to Australia and Lanhams Motors hired me in 2017. Living and working in Griffith I found such a great community and positive culture. I met people and made good friends here. I decided to move my family here as well.