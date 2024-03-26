Heart Beat of City: Meet Griffith's Dario Montefalco

Name: Dario Montefalco
Instruments played: Keyboard, bass guitar, backing vocals.
What band/group do you play in? Dirty Hearts, Serene Strum.
What was your first experience with music? When I was little, music caught my attention. I heard my uncle's cassette tape playing the slow rock music by Scorpion, Uriah Heep, Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith and others. I kept just playing and rewinding until it snapped the cassette rubber. He had to send it to the repair shop and I would have to wait a few days before I could listen to it again. Before I became a mechanic, I started a show band in the Philippines where I'm from. It was great fun, but I soon came to realise that I couldn't earn enough to make a living. So I ended up going to the Middle East and started working there as a mechanic. I strived and worked hard and realistically had to sacrifice my music career in doing so. I didn't play a single instrument for seven years until I moved into working in the airline industry. This was a real change for me and allowed to me to buy myself a drum kit and guitar. I would later also buy my own keyboard. I was so surprised that after so many years my fingers still knew where to pinch. Eventually, I applied to come to Australia and Lanhams Motors hired me in 2017. Living and working in Griffith I found such a great community and positive culture. I met people and made good friends here. I decided to move my family here as well.
Who inspired you? On one occasion I saw a guitarist playing traditional music. While I'm watching him play that traditional song and until he finished, I was just so excited to watch and listen. He played the song Always Somewhere. I sang it with him, but under my breath. That day, I told myself that someday I will also learn how to play the guitar and sing.
Who do you listen to? Alternative rocks, ballads, and when I joined Griffith Musicians Club, I started to appreciate all genres of music. At the moment I love listening to The Doors, Jordan Rudess and Dua Lipa.
Favourite gig and why? The best gig so far was at the Griffith Muso Ball because I have met so many talented musicians and got to play with them as well. I became and member of the Griffith Musicians Club and I have learnt so much from them. I love jamming with everyone.
How do you feel about the music scene in Griffith? I feel like music in Griffith won't stop growing. There are many musicians and a new generation of musicians who just show up at different venues and events with their talent. I think one day Griffith will be recognised as a music hub all over Australia.
