Police investigating stolen car after pursuit

Griffith police are appealing to the community after a stolen vehicle was spotted in Parkinson Crescent.
Police were patrolling around Parkinson Crescent at around 2.30am on March 19 when they attempted to stop a silver Mitsubishi ASX, which failed to stop.
Police pursued the car around the area, but police ended the pursuit on Murrumbidgee Avenue and the renegade vehicle fled. Inquiries showed the car was stolen, and investigations have begun into the identity of the driver and the current whereabouts of the car.
Police are also appealing to the public for help locating a man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.
37-year-old man Jonathan Bright is wanted on a warrant regarding serious violence, and officers have been unable to determine his whereabouts.
Officers are now seeking public help in locating Mr Bright who is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, being between 175-180 centimetres tall, with a medium build, brown eyes and brown hair.
He is known to frequent Griffith, Leeton and Narrandera.
Police have urged members of the public not to approach Mr Bright, but to instead contact 000 immediately.
Anyone with information on any incidents is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.