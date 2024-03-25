Renowned string quartet to visit Griffith

A renowned string band will be visiting Griffith during a tour across the Riverina and wider NSW in April.
The famed Acacia Quartet will be touring the Riverina throughout the month along with some special international guests Emile Cantor and Laurentiu Sbarcea, courtesy of regional touring company 'Music in the Regions.'
For three years, 'Music in the Regions' has been determined to provide regional NSW with the same classical music opportunities that metropolitan areas enjoy, and have found success in regional venues - although the upcoming Acacia Quartet tour will mark their debut in many areas.
Acacia Quartet's second violinist Doreen Cumming said that they were excited to work with their international counterparts.
"As residents of regional NSW, we are passionate about bringing the best to our friends and neighbours and this tour will definitely not disappoint," she said.
She added that she was excited to premiere a new work from Australian composer Lyle Chan as a bridge between classic compositions from Brahms and Dvorak.
Mr Chan was similarly pleased to have the quartet and their new friends premiering his piece.
"When I learned that my new piece would be programmed between the sextets by the close friends Brahms and Dvorak, I knew right away what my job was - to provide a modern music that contrasted with their sumptuous romantic sounds and be a pleasurable change of mood, yet without breaking the magical spell that their music weaved," he said.
"Acacia Quartet have been my closest musical collaborators, and we bring new friends to each other all the time."
In Griffith, Acacia Quartet will be performing on April 24 in partnership with St Alban's Cathedral. Tickets are available at musicintheregions.com.
