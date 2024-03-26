Free GP health service

The Griffith LHAC is pleased to announce the GP After-Hours Primary Care Regional pilot has been extended to June 30, 2024.
As we move into Easter this free service will be invaluable for residents who will be unable to access their GP over the public holiday period.
The free telehealth service treats low-acuity presentations quickly and effectively so you don't have to go to the hospital.
Conditions suitable for this service include:
The after-hours service is accessible by calling 1800 272 767 within the hours of 6pm to 10pm on weeknights and 12pm to 4pm on weekends and public holidays.
A triage service will ask you a series of questions to ensure eligibility, what health concerns you are presenting with and your local GP's details.
If you are experiencing something more significant such as chest pain, then it would be recommended you call an ambulance or attend your local ED immediately.
An on-call GP will return your call and provide a consultation via video or telephone. If needed an eScript will be generated electronically and sent to you via email or SMS. If this is not possible then it can be forwarded directly to your pharmacist.
This fast and convenient service provides continuity of care by liaising with your regular GP and providing an event summary to them.
For more information contact LHAC Chair Margaret King on 0409 815 901 and don't forget to follow us at Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee LHAC Facebook page.
