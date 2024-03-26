The Area News
The Area News
Free GP health service

By Staff Reporters
March 27 2024 - 9:00am
Local Leader Margaret King from Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee talks health. Picture from file
The Griffith LHAC is pleased to announce the GP After-Hours Primary Care Regional pilot has been extended to June 30, 2024.

