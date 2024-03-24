The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Barellan stage late comeback to earn Riverina League title over Wagga

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
March 25 2024 - 9:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barellan and Districts open side won the division one Riveirna Regional League competition.
Barellan and Districts open side won the division one Riveirna Regional League competition.

For the first time in Georgia Fuller's memory, Wagga Netball Association are runners up in the Riverina Regional League, and it is because of her team.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.