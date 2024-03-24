Barellan stage late comeback to earn Riverina League title over Wagga

For the first time in Georgia Fuller's memory, Wagga Netball Association are runners up in the Riverina Regional League, and it is because of her team.
The Barellan Opens playing coach led her team to a come-back win on Sunday afternoon, securing them the Riveirna Regional League title.
Down at every break, an outstanding second half performance pushed the blue girls back into contention.
With a momentum shift and enough legs to run out the final quarter, Barellan locked in a 45-57 win over the hosts.
Fuller said she couldn't be prouder of their efforts.
"That was a really good, a really good match," Fuller said.
"We knew it was going to be tough, Wagga have won it for the last, as long as we can remember, so it was exciting to get that win."
Six goals down at half time, Fuller said regrouping and refocusing was essential for their second half performance.
With two days of games already under their belts, remembering there was still time to get the job done was important.
Though exhausted, Fuller was confident her side had enough left in the tank to get through the final game.
"I said, if we can go hard in the third, we'll set ourselves up for a nice last quarter," Fuller said.
"We've got the talent to be able to do that, so we just backed ourselves.
"They've been long days, a ll the games were hard, Coolamon were tough, Barellan under 17s are really good, and then having to play the hour-long games today, it was tiring, but it was fun."
Leaning into the use of rolling substitutes, Fuller said rotating fast legs through the midcourt plays well into her team's game style.
Injecting rested pace through the midcourt helped keep momentum in Barellans favour.
Jenna Richards was named best on court for the final.
Linking with Fuller through club netball at Griffith, Richards said having club experience alongside some of her representative teammates had a positive impact on her game.
Surprised to be named best on court, and complimenting her team's defence profusely, Richards was never too concerned about the scoreline.
"It was a grind," Richards said.
"Georgia and Joh (Munro), who coaches the 17s, they really try and drill into us that it's a grind, every game has four quarters so being down one is okay, we knew we had the capability to get there, we just had to grind it out."
The Riverina Regional League competition acts as a selection opportunity for the Riverina team, to compete in the Regional State Cup.
