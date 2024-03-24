Rocco Sergi found safe and well

Rocco Sergi has been found safe and well, following days of searching from emergency services.
The 22-year-old man was reported missing after family could not locate him on March 19, and emergency services began inquiries into his location.
Following initial queries, police, the SES and Fire and Rescue NSW began to search around the family's property in Tharbogang - utilising resources including PolAir helicopters and a specialist brought in from Goulburn.
The search has paid off, with police reporting that he was found safe on March 24. The search lasted three days.
Police thanked the community for their assistance in locating Mr Sergi.
Police with Strike Force Burtundy are still searching in Binya for information regarding the death of a two-year-old boy in December 2023.
Officers are looking for any physical evidence consistent with information uncovered by the investigation, and have brought on specialist police to assist with the investigation.
Police are calling for anyone in Leeton, Binya or Griffith who may have seen the toddler in the week before his death.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
