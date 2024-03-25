The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Jan's legacy continues to build strong women in rice industry

TP
By Talia Pattison
March 26 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two young women passionate about sustainability, the rice industry and agriculture have been awarded a prestigious honour in the name of late Leeton shire resident Jan Cathcart.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.