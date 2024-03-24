Sights set on Hillston area for base metals mining exploration

Two applications for mining exploration have been put forth for sites just north of Hillston.
Lodged with the Department of Regional NSW by Nombinnie Exploration, the search proposes areas of around 342 square kilometres just north of Lachlan River Road and Merri Road.
Austwide Mining Title Management acts as tenement agents for the holder of the exploration licences and it's mining title consultant Adam Walters said if approved the search will get underway for precious base metals.
"It's an area with little exploration and with close geological proximity to known large mineralisation trends, namely the 'Junee - Narromine Volcanic Belt'," Mr Walters said.
"Exploration is a very high-risk venture; statistically there is a very low chance of finding a mineable resource.
"But using high quality science at increasing the chances, the first part of that in an under explored location close to known mineralisation," he said.
Mr Walters said technology would play a key part.
"Desktop evaluations and research will cover the whole area and this will then reduce the search down and hopefully identify a number of much smaller areas for initial ground reconnaissance," Mr Walters said.
"This will include non-invasive geological mapping, perhaps taking rock chip samples by hand from rock outcrops aimed at reducing the areas of interest down even further.
"Of course, successful outcomes are required at each stage to advance to the next," he said.
"By the time any ground disturbing work is planned, such as soil sampling to test the surface geology or drill holes to test the geology below the surface, the areas of interest become very small and may only represent 10 to 20 per cent of the initial areas.
"Drilling further reduces the areas of interest. If any resource is found it may only make up one per cent of the initial area explored," he said.
Mr Walters says the entire process will take time and if anything substantial is found, it could be as much as ten years down the track before any significant work occurs.
"Exploration is a slow and steady process," he said.
"Typically advancing to drilling takes anywhere between two to five years, depending on success and clarity of results.
"If something is found the next step is to evaluate what is there, how much and whether its economical.
"This would be five to 10 years down the track at the earliest," Mr Walters said.
