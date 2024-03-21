Ross River detected in Griffith the first this season

For the first time this season, Ross River Virus has been detected in Griffith.
As a result, Griffith City Council is advising residents and visitors in the area to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.
The first detection of the mosquito-borne virus came back positive from a recently tested trap at Lake Wyangan.
Council's Environmental and Public Health Coordinator, Vanessa Johns said although mosquito
numbers are declining, it is a timely reminder for the community to be vigilant to prevent mosquito
bites.
"Symptoms of the Ross River Virus include muscle pain, rash, fever, headache, joint swelling, and
tiredness or weakness," Ms Johns said.
"There is no specific treatment available for Ross River virus infection.
"Your doctor will be able to recommend how to treat the symptoms."
Those looking to protect themselves and their family should avoid being bitten by doing the following:
2021 saw a surge in cases of the virus across the region, including Griffith which has been noted as an epicenter for the virus in past years.
