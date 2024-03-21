Ross River detected in Griffith the first this season

wear light, loose-fitting clothing that cover your arms and legs when outdoors. Also, wear socks and covered footwear, especially around dusk and dawn

apply repellent to all areas of exposed skin. Use repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil

re-apply repellent regularly, especially after swimming. Be sure to always apply sunscreen first and then apply repellent

cover openings such as windows and doors with insect screens and make sure there are no gaps in them

remove items that might collect water outside your house where mosquitoes can breed such as old tyres and empty pots

improve drainage on your property so that water does not become stagnant