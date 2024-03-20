Police issue urgent appeal to help find Griffith man

Police have made an urgent appeal to the community to help them find a missing Griffith man.
Rocco Sergi, aged 22, was last seen at a home on Hillston Road, Tharbogang, about 10km northwest of Griffith, about 11.30pm on Tuesday, March 19.
When he could not be located, officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District were notified and started inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as it is out of character.
Rocco is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of slim build, with brown hair.
He was last seen wearing black shorts and no shirt.
He is known to frequent the Tharbogang and Griffith areas.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police have urged the community to get in touch if they or anyone they know has seen or heard from Rocco or know where he might be.
