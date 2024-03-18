Check your tickets: Search for mystery Riverina millionaire after Lotto win

A million-dollar surprise awaits one Riverina resident or visitor who could be walking around completely oblivious to the fact they scooped the prize pool in Monday night's Lotto draw.
The mystery player held the only division one winning entry in Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw 4374, drawn on March 18, and took home a total prize of $1 million.
The winning entry was unregistered, which means officials from The Lott have no way to contact the winner and must wait for them to come forward to claim their prize.
The division one winning entry was purchased at Gundagai Foodworks on Sheridan Street.
Foodworks supervisor Katie Morris said her team was ecstatic to have sold a division one winning entry and couldn't wait to unite their customer with their prize.
"This is such exciting news for a small country town like Gundagai," she said.
"We're definitely in awe this morning after realising that our outlet had sold an entry worth $1 million.
"The mystery winner could be anyone walking around the town, or it could've been a visitor passing by. We sure do hope they check their ticket soon and come forward to claim their prize."
Spokesperson Anna Hobdell said The Lott looked forward to uniting the winner with their lotto loot.
"It's likely our latest winner is going about their day as normal with no idea they've won division one," she said.
"We're urging all players who purchased a Monday and Wednesday Lotto ticket from Gundagai Foodworks and LPO to check their tickets today.
"Imagine how exciting it would be to realise you've won $1 million. Your plans for the rest of the Easter and beyond would certainly change with that prize in your bank account.
"Make sure you check your ticket, which could be in your wallet, handbag, fridge door or car glovebox, because the winner could be you and you could be planning what to do with your prize too."
If you have the winning ticket, contact The Lott on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize.
The winning numbers in Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw 4374 on March 18 were 2, 4, 16, 27, 34 and 39, while the supplementary numbers were 11 and 18.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.