AI course and scholarships on offer for Griffith businesses

Griffith TAFE will be included in a roll-out of Artificial Intellegence (AI) scholarships and online courses aimed at aiding the city's small businesses.
A virtual course will provide a non-technical introduction to AI fundamentals, designed for those looking to commence their AI literacy journey.
At two-and-a-half-hours long, t will cover what AI is, AI terminologies, the challenges and risks of AI, common misconceptions, real-world applications of AI, advice from industry experts and Australian cases.
The free 'Introduction to Artificial Intelligence' microskill course is provided by the Institute of Applied Technology Digital, a technology-focused institute at TAFE NSW, and the National AI Centre (NAIC), coordinated by Australia's national science agency, CSIRO.
TAFE NSW director of institutes of applied technology operations, Helen Fremlin, said the free online course will be a valuable upskilling opportunity
"Designed for fast and remote delivery, Microskills are available online and on-demand, which is particularly convenient for those in regional communities like Griffith," Ms Fremlin said.
Working in collaboration with TAFE NSW, Microsoft, Macquarie University, and the University of Technology Sydney, the Institute designs and delivers market-leading training that rapidly adapts to industry needs.
The roll-out of AI scholarships is in a bid to increase the nation's literacy of the technology which is estimated to be worth $4 trillion to the economy by the early 2030s.
Tertiary Education minister Steve Whan welcomed the announcement, calling it an ideal opportunity for workers seeking to upskill, those starting their careers in AI, and small to medium business owners.
"AI is already transforming our economy, workplace, education system, and community. This is an exciting opportunity for people nation-wide to advance their understanding," Mr Whan said.
"It's great to see TAFE NSW collaborating with the National AI Centre to provide students from all backgrounds with a start to develop their AI literacy so they can access the jobs of tomorrow."
AI technology hasn't come without its controversies in recent times however, with fears over it being able to impersonate public figures, aid online scamers, create disinformation and more.
